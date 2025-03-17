Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $65,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $378.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.34. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

