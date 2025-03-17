Signaturefd LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

