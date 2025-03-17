Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $186.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average is $190.67. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

