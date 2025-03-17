Signaturefd LLC Buys 13,481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 139,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

