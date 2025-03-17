Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Grows By 25.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.48 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
