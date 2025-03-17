Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Rises By 41.2%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TCI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental Realty Investors

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.