Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Decreases By 28.1%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntec Optics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Syntec Optics by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syntec Optics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter.

Syntec Optics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. 45,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Syntec Optics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

