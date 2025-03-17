Short Interest in Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Increases By 35.9%

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Spie Price Performance
Shares of SPIWF stock opened at C$30.81 on Monday. Spie has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.53.
About Spie
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spie
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.