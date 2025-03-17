Short Interest in Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Increases By 35.9%

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Spie Price Performance

Shares of SPIWF stock opened at C$30.81 on Monday. Spie has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.53.

About Spie

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

