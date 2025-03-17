Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declines By 41.6%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 247,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

