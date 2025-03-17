Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Decreases By 40.3%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 1,252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 747.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repsol

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repsol stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

