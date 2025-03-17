Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Increases By 66.7%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $25.00 on Monday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.09%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

