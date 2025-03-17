Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Drops By 37.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTK stock remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Monday. 70,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,930. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.