Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Drops By 37.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTK stock remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Monday. 70,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,930. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 399,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

