Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Declines By 41.4%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERET opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

