Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Decreases By 39.3%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $26.28. 19,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,243. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 233,896 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70,520 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $921,000.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

