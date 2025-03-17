Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Decreases By 39.3%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FDIG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $26.28. 19,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,243. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.
