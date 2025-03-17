Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Grows By 48.0%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned 2.98% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of EVAX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 54,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

