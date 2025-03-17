Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Decreases By 21.5%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 14,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.38. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

