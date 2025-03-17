Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Decreases By 21.5%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 14,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.38. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
