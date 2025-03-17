Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Rises By 42.4%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock remained flat at $5.51 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.