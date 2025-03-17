Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Decreases By 21.4%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CDIO stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDIO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardio Diagnostics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 179,978 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

