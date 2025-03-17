Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 37.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 1,425,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

