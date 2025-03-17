Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Declines By 30.0%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 3,973,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of ARZTF opened at C$1.85 on Monday. Aryzta has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

