Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Declines By 30.0%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 3,973,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Shares of ARZTF opened at C$1.85 on Monday. Aryzta has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88.
Aryzta Company Profile
