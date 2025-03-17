Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Increases By 63.1%

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ HCOW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%.
Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.
