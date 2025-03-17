Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Increases By 63.1%

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HCOW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

