Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Increases By 63.1%

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HCOW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:HCOW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

