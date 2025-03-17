Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Up 5.7 %

SHAK stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 380.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77. Shake Shack has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.