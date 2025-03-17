ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $83.02. 180,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $101.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

