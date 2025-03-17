Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 911,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 885,314 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 569,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 547,050 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.53 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

