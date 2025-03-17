Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $355,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $341.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

