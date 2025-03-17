Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,505,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

