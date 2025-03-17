Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $319.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.66. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.38 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

