Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,151 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

