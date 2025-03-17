Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 104,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,517. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 186.78% and a net margin of 154.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

