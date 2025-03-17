Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 104,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,517. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 186.78% and a net margin of 154.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sequans Communications
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.