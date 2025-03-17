Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

