Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,337,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $46.56 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

