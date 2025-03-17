Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $2,988,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

