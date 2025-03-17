Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

New York Times Stock Up 2.3 %

NYT stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

