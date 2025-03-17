Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $299.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.75. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $288.31 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.