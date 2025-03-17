Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Position Lessened by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 8,525.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Seaboard by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

SEB opened at $2,688.80 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,365.00 and a one year high of $3,412.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,583.86. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

