Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Scully Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SRL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.85. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
