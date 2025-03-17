Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.100-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY26 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

