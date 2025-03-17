Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.100-9.300 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.
Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.
