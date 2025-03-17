Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Increased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 19,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

