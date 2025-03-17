Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

