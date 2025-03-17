Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. 6,682,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

