Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 16861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
