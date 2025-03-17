Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.5 %

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. 4,012,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $618.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SANA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.