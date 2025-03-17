Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.5 %
Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. 4,012,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $618.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.50.
Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology
In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
