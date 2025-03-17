Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Sells 900,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider David Bottomley sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.76), for a total value of A$1,084,500.00 ($686,392.41).
David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, David Bottomley sold 125,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.82), for a total value of A$161,875.00 ($102,452.53).
Ryder Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 million and a P/E ratio of 54.99.
Ryder Capital Increases Dividend
Ryder Capital Company Profile
Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.
