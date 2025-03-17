Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$74,250.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00.
Rusoro Mining Stock Performance
RML stock opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.27. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
