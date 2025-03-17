Royce & Associates LP Purchases 153,568 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.76% of J.Jill worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.Jill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,686.85. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.Jill Stock Up 4.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $19.02 on Monday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J.Jill

About J.Jill

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.