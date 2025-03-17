Royce & Associates LP Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.56% of Ichor worth $27,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 26.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 143.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Up 4.4 %

Ichor stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.92 million, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

