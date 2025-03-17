Royce & Associates LP Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,053 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.20% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $197,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

PWP opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -17.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

