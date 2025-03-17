Royce & Associates LP Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.97% of Garrett Motion worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock worth $13,973,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:GTX opened at $8.95 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

