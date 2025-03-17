Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 8.66% of Richardson Electronics worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 million, a P/E ratio of 416.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,211.52. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RELL shares. Northland Capmk cut Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

